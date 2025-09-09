Hollyoaks spoilers: PRISON VISIT! Peri Lomax goes to see Tom!
Airs Monday, 15 September on E4 at 7pm.
Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) goes to see her ex, Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) in prison in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Tom is behind bars after being made a scapegoat for a failed investment scheme that went wrong when he was staying with his sister Jude, in Spain.
Tonight Tom, who enjoyed a long relationship with Peri when they were teenagers, is delighted to come face to face with Peri who is the mother of his child, Steph.
Will old feelings be rekindled?
It certainly looks like it as sparks between the two of them start to fly.
Meanwhile Peri’s mum, Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) is worried when she discovers her brother Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) is still AWOL and hasn’t come home to celebrate baby James’ birthday.
Ste’s son, Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) tells her that his dad hasn’t been back ever since the two of them had a falling out.
When Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) notices bruises on his boyfriend Lucas’s arms, Lucas lies and tells him that Ste attacked him.
He also shows him messages that imply Ste is gone for good and won’t be returning anytime soon.
Elsewhere, twisted serial killer Jez Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) plans a memorial service for his daughter, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey).
Sienna’s girlfriend, Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) doesn’t want to believe that Sienna could be dead but Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) tells Cleo that Sienna would never in a million years willingly abandon her children, Sophie and Sebastian.
Unbeknownst to everyone, Sienna, who is very much alive and being held captive by Jez in the Love Boat, is watching the memorial service and yelling for help but no-one can hear her!
Plus, Clare Devine (Gemma Bissix) blackmails Donny Clark (Louis Emerick) after the two of them recently got passionate together in the garage.
Clare shows Donny the CCTV footage of them together and demands that detective Donny destroy all evidence against her and her sister, Grace Black (Tamara Wall), otherwise she will show the incriminating footage to his fiancée, Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi).
Will Donny do as Clare wants and destroy the evidence so she and Grace can walk free?
Or will he decide to play Clare at her own game?
Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.
