‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Abi Franklin sets her sights on Kelly

In tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings) Abi Franklin decides it’s time to get rid of Kelly...

Abi Franklin is furious to find Kelly has left flowers in Seb’s memorial garden. Spotting her enjoying a meal in the bistro with Dev and Aadi, Abi plonks herself at a nearby table and stares at her with pure hatred.

Kelly’s clearly unnerved and Dev messages Kevin about her behaviour. Kevin tries to reason with her, pointing out that terrorising Kelly will do no good and won’t bring Seb back, but Abi’s unrepentant, vowing that soon she won’t have to worry about Kelly.

What is she planning and can Kevin stop her before it’s too late?

Kelly starts to wonder if Abi's threats should be taken seriously. (Image credit: ITV)

When Nick overhears Sam speak to Hope on the walkie-talkies she got for Christmas he’s overjoyed that he’s finally broken his silence. However, when Sam discovers that Nick was eavesdropping, he worries they’re back to square one. Can Nick apologise and get back on track?

Can Leanne and Nick get on Sam's wave length? (Image credit: ITV)

Nina gets some sound advice and explains to Asha how she’s suffering from anxiety and lives in constant fear that something bad will happen to the people she loves. Asha suggests they sync their phones so she’ll always know where she is. Nina’s clearly grateful to have someone to talk to.

Nina opens up to Asha. (Image credit: ITV)

Having found out that it was Gail who put George up to the Christmas present idea, Eileen tells her she’s deranged but Gail’s genuinely puzzled by her ingratitude.

Coronation Street continues with an hour-long episode on Monday at 9pm.