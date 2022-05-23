Coronation Street spoilers: Abi Webster flees the Street?
By Ellen Markwardt published
Airs at 7:30pm on Monday 30 May 2022 on ITV.
Abi Webster put her plan in motion in tonight’s half hour episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
This dramatic week of episodes starts with a flash forward of Imran leaving a chilling message for Toyah in which he reveals everything.
A perfect storm brews and sees tragedy unfold as a horrific car crash leaves lives on the line this week and, at the centre of it all is baby Alfie, who was conceived during Imran and Abi Webster’s ill-fated one night stand.
As the fight for custody of baby Alfie intensifies, the pressure is building, with Abi determined to clear her name and prove that Imran bribed Ben to lie in court.
But feeling the whole world is against her, an exhausted Abi decides that her only chance to be with her son is to flee the country with him and Kevin agrees to help.
At the same time Abi is putting her plan into action, Imran is having a crisis of conscience, driven by the fact that Kelly is holding a mirror to his behaviour, and after accusing him of bribing Ben to lie in court, she tells him she doesn’t like the man he’s become.
Coronation Street continues tomorrow at 7.30pm.
- Roy Cropper - David Neilson
- Gail Platt - Helen Worth
- David Platt - Jack P Shepherd
- Abi Franklin - Sally Carman
- Ken Barlow - Bill Roache
- Leanne Battersby - Jane Danson
- Imran Habeeb - Charlie De Melo
- Toyah Battersby - Georgia Taylor
- Kelly Neelan - Millie Gibson
- Nina Lucas - Mollie Gallagher
- Fiz Stape - Jennie McAlpine
- Tyrone Dobbs - Alan Halsall
- Evelyn Plummer - Maureen Lipman
- Alya Nazir - Sair Khan
- Cathy Matthews - Melanine Hill
- Bernie Winter - Jane Hazelgrove
- Beth Sutherland - Lisa George
- Craig Tinker - Colson Smith
- Daisy Midgley - Charlotte Jordan
- Billy Mayhew - Daniel Brocklebank
- Brian Packham - Peter Gunn
- Chesney Brown - Sam Aston
- George Shuttleworth - Tony Maudsley
- Gary Windass - Mikey North
- Gemma Winter - Dolly-Rose Campbell
- Kirk Sutherland - Andy Whyment
- Mary Taylor - Patti Clare
- Paul Foreman - Peter Ash
- Rita Tanner - Barbara Knox
- Sean Tully - Antony Cotton
- Summer Spellman - Harriet Bibby
I've always had a passion for TV and movies, and got my dream job as TV Times Listings Editor over a decade ago. previously I was interviewing celebrities on a freelance basis for What's On TV, TV Easy and TV & Satellite Week magazines. There's nothing better than going behind-the-scenes of TV shows to bring our readers on set secrets and gossip! As well as my main role at TV Times, I also write Coronation Street spoilers for WhattoWatch.com and write daily On Demand reviews.
