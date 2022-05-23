Coronation Street spoilers: Abi Webster flees the Street?

Abi Webster put her plan in motion in tonight’s half hour episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

This dramatic week of episodes starts with a flash forward of Imran leaving a chilling message for Toyah in which he reveals everything.

A perfect storm brews and sees tragedy unfold as a horrific car crash leaves lives on the line this week and, at the centre of it all is baby Alfie, who was conceived during Imran and Abi Webster’s ill-fated one night stand.

Devoted Kevin agrees to help. (Image credit: ITV)

As the fight for custody of baby Alfie intensifies, the pressure is building, with Abi determined to clear her name and prove that Imran bribed Ben to lie in court.

But feeling the whole world is against her, an exhausted Abi decides that her only chance to be with her son is to flee the country with him and Kevin agrees to help.

At the same time Abi is putting her plan into action, Imran is having a crisis of conscience, driven by the fact that Kelly is holding a mirror to his behaviour, and after accusing him of bribing Ben to lie in court, she tells him she doesn’t like the man he’s become.

Kelly tells Imran what she really thinks of him! (Image credit: ITV)

Coronation Street continues tomorrow at 7.30pm.