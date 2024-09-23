Coronation Street spoilers: an unwelcome guest gate-crashes Paul Foreman's funeral!
Airs at 8:00pm on Wednesday 2nd October 2024 on ITV1.
Paul Foreman's final farewell is interrupted by an uninvited guest in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.
After constant fighting with his mother-in-law over what kind of send-off to have for his late husband, an emotional Billy Mayhew prepares for Paul's funeral on what would have been their first wedding anniversary. At the church, the vicar is horrified to find Paul's estranged father Denny, drunk and skulking in the shadows as Billy orders him to behave and keep out of sight.
As Paul's send-off gets underway, Todd Grimshaw, Summer Spellman, Kit Green, David Platt, Chesney Winter-Brown and Dee-Dee Bailey carry Paul's coffin down the aisle while Bernie Winter and her daughter Gemma follow behind. Billy steps forward to conduct the service, but will everything go smoothly with Denny hanging around?
Meanwhile at No.9, Tyrone Dobbs explains to the girls that Fiz isn't feeling well. But his concern soon turns into disbelief when a vape falls out of Hope's pencil case. Tyrone and Fiz are gobsmacked when Hope brags about stealing it from the corner shop. How will they deal with their wayward daughter this time?
In Turkey, the CEO of the cosmetic surgery company approaches Sarah Platt in the hospital and explains that they’d like to pay for her hotel accommodation. When Sarah demands they should be paying the medical bills after Bethany's botched procedure, the CEO hands over her daughter's consent form.
When David Platt informs his grandmother Audrey Roberts about how the cosmetic surgery company is refusing to pay Bethany's medical bills, Audrey thinks they should go online and spread the word about what the company is really like. But will her plan work?
Also, at the café, Dee-Dee confides in Kit that she phoned the wedding venue and the holiday company and Joel Deering has seemingly already got their deposits back.
Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.
Grace is a freelancer writer with WhatToWatch.com, and she now writes for our sister site TechRadar. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series or much-loved UK soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). She's an expert in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and everything reality-related from Selling Sunset and Married At First Sight UK to 90 Day Fiancé UK. Plus Netflix megahit Virgin River!
Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.