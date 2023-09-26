Coronation Street spoilers: AT LAST! Carla Connor UNMASKS killer Stephen

Carla Connor knows Stephen Stephen spiked her drinks in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).



Carla Connor opens the letter from the clinic confirming that there were traces of LSD in her hair sample. She tells Peter she thinks it was Rufus but it doesn’t add up when checking the dates of her illness.

In the factory, Carla grimaces as she takes a sip of a coffee made by Michael. When Michael apologises, and points out that normally Stephen or Sarah make the coffee, Carla freezes as the truth dawns.

She drags Stephen into the office and tells him she knows he spiked her drinks with LSD and she’s going to prove it. Sarah’s unease is evident as Carla storms out. Carla shares her suspicions about Stephen with DS Swain, but she’s frustrated when she asserts that it’s mere speculation and she needs proper evidence.

Carla Connor reports Stephen to DS Swain.

Having heard Stephen talking to Jenny about moving to Thailand, Sarah reminds him he still owes Audrey the money from the house. However, Stephen assures her it’s just a holiday.

As he heads towards Rita’s flat, he freezes when he hears ‘Sexy Boy’, the ringtone he heard by the canal. He turns to see Tim answering his phone and realises with horror that Tim must have followed him that night.

Later, Jenny calls in the Kabin and tells Rita she’s made her mind up and she’s moving to Thailand. In the café, Stephen’s thrilled when Jenny tells him she’d love to move to Thailand.

Jenny is taken in by Stephen's lies.

Desperate to avoid Mason, Liam makes out he’s sick and Maria calls the school. In the precinct, Mason shows off in front of his mates and makes some cracks at Dylan about his gay Dad.

Will Dylan see Mason’s true colours?

Mason insults Dylan's dad.

Billy, Paul and Summer survey the new wheelchair that has arrived and realise it won’t fit through the doorway to the flat. Whilst Ed measures up the doorway, a parishioner called Babs approaches Billy and, handing him a bottle of fizz, congratulates him on his marriage. But when a parishioner called Vaughn tells Billy he should be ashamed of himself, Billy loses his temper and tells him he needn’t worry as his husband is dying - unaware that Paul has heard.



Sally tells Tim she’s expecting a parcel but he’s not to open it. Tim takes delivery of it and instinctively opens it. When he sees it’s a leather wallet with a note saying “Happy Anniversary”, he realises he’d forgotten.



Elsewhere, Stu meets up with Lesley, a PI and instructs her to dig some dirt on Dom.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm. Coronation Street will air Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week due to the rugby.