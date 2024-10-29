Coronation Street spoilers: Billy Mayhew lashes out in the Rovers!

Billy Mayhew heads to the pub in a drunken stupor in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

A depressed Billy Mayhew confides in Summer that he’s not sure he can face today’s celebrations, before knocking back a whisky and heading to the pub. But as everyone watches as Paul’s ashes are released, the screen suddenly goes blank.

Having pulled the lead out of the laptop, a drunk and emotional Billy declares it a farce and confesses he made a pass at Todd after Paul’s funeral. Drinking behind the factory in the bitter cold, Billy listens to voice clips of Paul. Finally, his phone battery dies and Billy closes his eyes in a drunken stupor.

Bethany puts on a brave face and agrees to go to the pub with Daniel for Paul’s space launch. But she’s mortified to discover her stoma bag is leaking and hurries out.

Bethany feels uncomfortable in the Rovers. (Image credit: ITV)

Sally and Tim survey the rucksack and realise that someone has been living in their shed, and Mason watches from across the street as Tim heads to Street Cars with his bag.

Caught red-handed trying to grab his stuff, Mason’s forced to explain how he became homeless.

Will Tim call the police?

Mason tries to sneak his bag out behind Tim's back. (Image credit: ITV)

David receives an email from Weatherfield Prison Services. He reaches for a letter in his back pocket but covers when Shona enters and hides what he was up to by moaning about Gail’s plan to sell the house to Carla.

Lauren thanks Roy for offering to buy her a pram but when she asks Dee-Dee to help her choose, she gives her short shrift.

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.