Coronation Street spoilers: Billy Mayhew lashes out in the Rovers!
Airs at 8:00pm on Wednesday 6th November 2024 on ITV1.
Billy Mayhew heads to the pub in a drunken stupor in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.
A depressed Billy Mayhew confides in Summer that he’s not sure he can face today’s celebrations, before knocking back a whisky and heading to the pub. But as everyone watches as Paul’s ashes are released, the screen suddenly goes blank.
Having pulled the lead out of the laptop, a drunk and emotional Billy declares it a farce and confesses he made a pass at Todd after Paul’s funeral. Drinking behind the factory in the bitter cold, Billy listens to voice clips of Paul. Finally, his phone battery dies and Billy closes his eyes in a drunken stupor.
Bethany puts on a brave face and agrees to go to the pub with Daniel for Paul’s space launch. But she’s mortified to discover her stoma bag is leaking and hurries out.
Sally and Tim survey the rucksack and realise that someone has been living in their shed, and Mason watches from across the street as Tim heads to Street Cars with his bag.
Caught red-handed trying to grab his stuff, Mason’s forced to explain how he became homeless.
Will Tim call the police?
David receives an email from Weatherfield Prison Services. He reaches for a letter in his back pocket but covers when Shona enters and hides what he was up to by moaning about Gail’s plan to sell the house to Carla.
Lauren thanks Roy for offering to buy her a pram but when she asks Dee-Dee to help her choose, she gives her short shrift.
Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
I've always had a passion for TV and movies, and got my dream job as TV Times Listings Editor over a decade ago. previously I was interviewing celebrities on a freelance basis for What's On TV, TV Easy and TV & Satellite Week magazines. There's nothing better than going behind-the-scenes of TV shows to bring our readers on set secrets and gossip! As well as my main role at TV Times, I also write Coronation Street spoilers for WhattoWatch.com and write daily On Demand reviews.