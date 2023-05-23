Coronation Street spoilers: Chesney Brown and Gemma GET HITCHED!

Chesney Brown and Gemma’s wedding suffers a hitch in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings). Note: Coronation Street will air shorter episodes every evening this week to make way for the Britain's Got Talent 2023 live shows.



As Gemma prepares for her wedding, Billy tries to persuade Paul to attend. After hearing from Joseph that Gemma has been crying, Paul apologises and all is forgiven.

In the church, the congregation watches as Paul, battling his symptoms, walks Gemma down the aisle in the jaw-dropping dress of her dreams.

As Chesney Brown and Gemma exchange vows to cheers from family and friends, it looks like nothing can ruin their day... but this is a soap wedding after all.

However, things take a bad turn when Bernie finds out that Linda secretly funded the wedding. Of course, Bernie doesn't take too kindly to the news and all hell breaks loose... and so in a desperate bid to diffuse the situation, Paul makes a speech, but becoming emotional he hurries out, dragging his foot as he goes.

Will Gemma decide to confront him about what is going on and face heartbreak on her wedding day?

Paul breaks down during his speech. (Image credit: ITV)

Justin’s sister, Karen, calls at the Rovers, telling Daisy how sorry she is for her brother’s attack and how she hopes he’ll be sent down. Daisy’s touched by her support.

What is Karen playing at? (Image credit: ITV)

As Freddie goes in for his operation, Nina reveals to Evelyn that Roy’s sleepwalking again as he is worried about his own operation.

Coronation Street continues tomorrow at 7.30pm.