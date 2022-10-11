Coronation Street spoilers: Chesney Brown gets a HUGE baby shock!

In tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings) will Chesney Brown be welcoming another member of the family?

Summer, Asha and Nina help with the clothes stall but Summer is quiet as she stares down the street when Aaron walks past. Aaron tells Asha he cares about Summer but needs to focus on his dad. In the cafe, Gemma shows Chesney Brown a denim jacket she bought from the clothes swap. But when she heads off to the loo her phone rings and as Chesney goes to get it out of the jacket pocket a positive pregnancy test falls out.

He is relieved when she tells him it is not hers but she is determined to get to the bottom of the mystery. First, Daisy then Carla come under scrutiny but it isn’t until Paul recognises the jacket as Summer’s and has to cover his shock. Seeking out Summer, he asks her about the test…

Chesney confronts Gemma with the pregnancy test. (Image credit: ITV)

Walter heads out for lunch, leaving Fern alone in the jewellers. Dressed top to toe in Bernie’s clothes, Fern robs the shop blind. She exits the back of the shop and after stripping off her Bernie outfit, surveys her ill-gotten gains with glee.

As Dev and Bernie head back to No.5, a police officer approaches and tells a stunned Bernie that she’s arresting her on suspicion of theft. At the police station, the officer shows Bernie the CCTV footage of her robbing the jewellers and the penny drops as Bernie realises with horror that she’s been framed by Fern.

Bernie curses Fern as she is questioned by the police. (Image credit: ITV)

Felicity, the social worker, calls at No.6 and explains to Stu and Yasmeen that until his conviction has been officially quashed, Eliza must be taken into care. Stu reels in shock.

Stu is worried about Eliza's future. (Image credit: ITV)

Audrey, Gail, Nick, David, Sarah, Leanne and Sam gather in the bistro for Natasha’s memorial lunch. Nick makes a speech, but Sam takes offence and explains to the family how he wants to meet Harvey to find out why he acted the way he did.

Audrey gives Sam a pep talk and believes she has got through to him much to Nick’s relief. But does Sam have other plans?

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.