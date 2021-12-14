‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Daisy Midgeley’s day ends in heartbreak?

In the Christmas Eve episode of Coronation Street (8.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings) Daisy Midgeley ditches her date with Ashley to find Daniel...

Ken urges Daniel to tell Daisy Midgeley how he feels but when he is gutted when he invites her for a drink she turns him down, explaining that Ashley’s taking her to a celeb bash.

With the glamorous party in full swing, it’s evident that Daisy’s not enjoying herself and she makes her excuses to leave as quickly as possible. Back on the street, Adam and Daniel join Sarah and Lydia for a drink in the Rovers. Daniel’s impressed when he clocks the book that Lydia’s reading and the pair instantly hit it off.

As Daisy buzzes Daniel’s intercom, declaring she’s been an idiot and thinks the world of him, it’s Ken who answers and sends Daisy off to find Daniel. But will her declaration of love come too late if she finds Daniel and Lydia together?

Having read Seb’s letter Kevin pulls out all the stops for Abi and, delighted, she thanks him for the best Christmas present ever. But how will Abi react when Kevin reveals it was actually Seb who was behind the grand gesture?

It's a Christmas miracle for Abi Franklin. (Image credit: ITV)

Asha invites Nina to join her family for Christmas Day, but Nina declines and Asha’s hurt.

Asha tries to get Nina into the Christmas spirit (Image credit: ITV)

When Kevin lets slip how much Tyrone is dreading Christmas without his family, Fiz feels awful but is she willing to include him in her plans?

Coronation Street continues with a hour-long episode tomorrow at 8pm.