Coronation Street spoilers: Dee-Dee Bailey confesses to murder!

Kit is shocked when Dee-Dee Bailey reveals all at the station in Coronation Street on Monday 11th November at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Unable to live with the guilt, Dee-Dee Bailey heads to the station, telling Kit that the anonymous phone call he received was from her after she hit Joel with a crowbar. As she claims it was self-defense and Joel was alive when she left him, Kit is met with another shocking piece of evidence.

Will Dee-dee be arrested or is someone else in the frame?

Upset over the loss of her mother’s ring, Sally rounds on Tim for allowing Mason into their home. Spotting Mason with his brothers, Tim strides over and confronts them.

Matty and Logan laugh in his face but Tim senses Mason’s scared. Later, Tim answers a knock at the door from Mason when Sally grabs him and calls the police.

Tim Metcalfe confronts Mason and his brothers. (Image credit: ITV)

David confides in Nick about the visiting order from Clayton and Nick advises him to come clean to Shona as she’s bound to find out in the long run. Armed with this information, David forms a plan and visits Clayton in prison.

Will he tell Shona that he has been to see her son? And what does Clayton want?

David Platt visits Clayton in prison. (Image credit: ITV)

When Bernie asserts that Paul would want them to welcome Billy into their family, Gemma storms out, still fuming over his pass at Todd. Struggling to forgive Billy for what he did in his moment of grief, can Gemma be persuaded to see that the drama with Todd meant nothing?

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.