Coronation Street spoilers: Emma Brooker leaves the street?
By Ellen Markwardt published
Airs at 7:30pm on Friday 8 April 2022 on ITV.
In tonight’s hour-long episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings) will Emma Brooker leave Weatherfield with Jon?
After Jon demanded answers about what the trio had been hiding and Faye blurted out that she and Emma were responsible for his grandad’s death, will Emma Brooker get her happy ending and leave Weatherfield or will the law catch up with her?
As Maria and Kelly are about to leave for the hairdressing awards, Gary reveals that he’s had a call from the hospital warning him that Laura only has hours to live.
Determined that her Mum is not going to ruin her day, Kelly stalks out and Maria hurries after her. Kelly is on a high as she wins Best Trainee Stylist and knocks back the wine. But when Gary arrives and appeals to her to go and visit Laura, what will she do?
In the bistro, a proud NIck goes over some chess tactics with Sam, convinced that his genius son is going to wipe the floor with his opponent. Sam takes his seat opposite Jalena but will he take the crown or will the pressure to please his dad become too much?
After a lovely day out with Daniel, Daisy is furious when Nicky calls in at the Rovers to tell Daniel she has been offered the TA position.
As Daisy quizzes Nicky over her previous career she starts to think she may be hiding something and makes a plan to find out what it is...
Coronation Street continues on Monday at 7.30pm.
