Coronation Street spoilers: Gemma Winter in MORE trouble as Bernie goes to jail

A furious Gemma Winter meets with Big Garth in tonight's episode of Coronation Street.



The family are devastated when Bernie is sentenced to three months in prison and told she has to serve at least half. A furious Gemma Winter sees red and lures Big Garth to Victoria Street. What does she have planned?

Back at No 5, Joseph complains of a headache and as Gemma finds some painkillers, she hears a knock at the door. She’s taken aback to find it’s Caitlin. As Caitlin takes in the scene, she’s deeply unimpressed.



Asha meets up with Isla to study but is confused when she says she would rather spend the day getting drunk in the Bistro. A tipsy Isla confides that her ex-boyfriend is pestering her but she’s gone off men and is thinking of trying women instead.

Nina arrives to find Asha and Isla giggling and gripping each other’s hands across the table.

Three is a crowd for Nina. (Image credit: ITV)

Ryan tells Crystal about his new job opportunity and she covers, making out she’s thrilled for him.

Later, Crystal approaches Daisy and Daniel and after telling them about Ryan’s new job, reveals that she’s moving to Glasgow. She then explains was hoping he might go with her and she’d value their opinion. How will Daisy react?



Crystal puts Daisy on the spot. (Image credit: ITV)

Cassie sets about decorating No.9 for Christmas and suggests they throw a party for Hope’s birthday. Tyrone reckons it’s a great idea while Hope doesn’t seem very keen.



Lauren receives a parcel and opens it to discover a beautiful necklace inside. She calls in the café and Max and Shona immediately clock her sparkly new necklace. Lauren explains that it’s a present from her rich boyfriend who is taking her out for a meal in town.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.