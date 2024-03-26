Coronation Street spoilers: Jenny Connor confesses EVERYTHING!

Jenny Connor admits she stole Stephen’s money in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.



In the café, Jenny Connor masks her panic as Carla makes a dig about Bethany’s accusations and later a stressed Jenny tells Daisy they need to find a way to pay the money back to Carla without her finding out, but Daisy reckons they should just keep quiet.

With the karaoke night in full flow, Sally admires Daisy’s new designer bag and as Jenny berates Daisy for flaunting her wealth, she fails to realise her words can be heard over the microphone.

As Ryan steps in to calm the situation, Carla clocks the tension. She finds a visibly upset Jenny in Victoria Garden and when Carla quizzes her about Bethany’s suspicions over Stephen’s money, Jenny crumples and admits that they took it but had every intention of paying it back. How will Carla react?

Bernie’s phone pings and she’s horrified to see that someone has posted Lauren’s Mum’s contact details online. Roy is appalled as he studies the post and against Evelyn’s better judgement, calls Lauren’s Mum, Kerry, and leaves a message offering his sympathy.

In the café, a customer makes jibes at Roy, suggesting he’s responsible for Lauren’s disappearance and as Bernie and David leap to his defence, Roy’s sickened to realise the trouble he’s brought into his friends’ lives.

Roy is grateful for his friends when he is confronted by an angry customer. (Image credit: ITV)

Michael shows Dee-Dee a final demand which came through the post for Ed and Dee-Dee is shocked to realise how much Ed still owes. Ed returns from Birmingham and breaks the news to Michael that Aggie has given him his marching orders and won’t be returning home. Michael offers him a comforting hug and quickly slides the final demand letter out of sight.

Ed reveals his dire situation to Michael. (Image credit: ITV)

Sean is delighted as Violet and Dylan call at No.11, but Violet makes it clear that it’s not a social visit and has only called in to pick up Dylan’s smart shoes for the hearing.

As Violet and Dylan pursue their menus in the bistro, Bella, a girl from Dylan’s old class approaches and invites him to join her later for an ice cream in the precinct. Dylan arrives at the precinct and is horrified to discover Mason waiting for him!



In the salon, Maria bursts into tears and steals herself to tell Audrey about her anxieties.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.