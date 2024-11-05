Coronation Street spoilers: Joel Deering’s killer is FINALLY revealed

After weeks of trying to piece together what really happened on the night of Joel Deering’s death, his killer is finally revealed in Friday's episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

In this exciting episode, a series of flashbacks from the night of Joel’s murder are interspersed with Kit’s police interviews as the viewers finally get the view from the bridge and discover who delivered the final blow that finally killed Joel.

But who committed the crime that so many people in Weatherfield could have been capable of? Joel wasn't short of an enemy or two, especially after all the evil things he had done in the lead-up to his death.

But with Dee-Dee, Lauren and Carla just a few of the Coronation Street residents in the frame for the crime, who will be unmasked as Joel's killer?

Will David tell Shona the truth? (Image credit: ITV1)

Elsewhere, Lauren is still living in fear that social services will come and take baby Frankie away from her one day. Max hates seeing her in pain and desperate to help he continues to reassure her that they’ll be fine if they stick together. Can he keep his promises or will he be forced to break them?

Meanwhile, what will be the fallout of David finding Shona in a terrible state and the revelation that she had a visit from the police and Clayton is in hospital? Will he confess to visiting her son in jail just hours before he ended up in a bad way? And what will Shona make of the truth when it is finally revealed?

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.