Coronation Street spoilers: Justin Rutherford gives evidence!

Justin Rutherford is cross-examined in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings). Note: Coronation Street will air shorter episodes every evening this week to make way for the Britain's Got Talent 2023 live shows.



Ryan enters the witness box and describes to the court how Justin Rutherford threw the acid intending it for Daisy, but he took the full force causing indescribable pain. Reliving the attack is more than Ryan can bear, but he bravely faces his fears in a bid to get Justin put behind bars for what he has done. But will it be enough?

The defence barrister then cross-examines Ryan, suggesting it’s he who’s in love with Daisy and they plotted the acid attack themselves. As Ryan and Daisy listen they are clearly horrified at the suggestion.

As Justin enters the witness box, how will he describe his version of events and how will the court react to his claims?



Evelyn reads Roy’s letter and is left touched to realise how much she means to him.

As she heads to the hospital to admit her own feelings, she’s put out to find Yasmeen already at Roy’s bedside with a special surprise of her own.

Will Evelyn get the opportunity to open up to Roy?



Evelyn wants to tell Roy how she really feels. (Image credit: ITV)

Having decorated the minibus with inflatable animals, Bernie, Gemma, Todd, Summer, Dee-Dee and Ed wave Billy and Paul off on their caravan holiday.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 7.30pm when the soap returns to its usual three hour-long episodes a week, airing on Monday, Wednesday and Friday evenings.