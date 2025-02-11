Coronation Street spoilers: Kevin Webster gets MORE bad news

Kevin is disappointed when he discovers Abi isn’t by his bedside in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Tuesday 18 February 2025 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

In the hospital waiting room, Abi starts to feel overwhelmed and when Kevin Webster wakes up, he’s disappointed to realise she’s not there.

Abi sits in the car park, tormented by thoughts of Mason’s final moments and spotting a gurney with a sheet over it, she is drawn towards it. But when she pulls the sheet back, she gets the shock of her life. What has she seen?

Meanwhile, the doctor tells Kevin, Debbie and Jack that the operation was successful. Later, Debbie tells Kevin that she’s booked Abi in to see a therapist and will pay for her treatment.

After Rob was found lying motionless at the bottom of an office block stairwell, Kit starts an investigation into what happened to him.

Is Rob still alive and will Kit be able to get to the bottom of what really happened on that fateful day?

Kit is determined to uncover the truth. (Image credit: ITV)

When Mick remarks to Chesney that he recognises him from somewhere, Chesney’s none the wiser. But suddenly Mick reveals that he remembers him from the market when he used to sell dog collars. Is he telling the truth?

George confronts Mick over the loud music coming from his house. When Chesney steps in, Mick agrees to turn it down but Chesney’s left wary.

Chesney gets bad vibes fromMick (Image credit: ITV)

David meets up with Andy in the Rovers and Andy offers him another job. Will he agree?

Later, David and Shona visit Max in prison and reveal that they’ve applied for him to be moved to a prison in Scotland to ensure his safety but Max isn’t convinced he’ll ever be safe.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.