Coronation Street spoilers: Leanne Battersby LEAVES the cobbles with Rowan

Leanne Battersby refuses to listen to Toyah in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

As Leanne Battersby leaves for the retreat, Toyah begs her to reconsider but she refuses and later Simon’s hurt to find she’s gone without saying goodbye.

Having bunked off work, Simon proceeds to get drunk, before throwing up in Tim’s cab and doing a runner without paying.

As Bethany mulls over who Nathan’s attacker might be, Shona quizzes David about the stain on his jeans, not convinced by his story.

David assures Bethany and Sarah he’s innocent but they’re interrupted by Shona brandishing the tracking app on David’s phone which proves he was at the building site when Nathan was attacked.

David admits he witnessed the attack but wasn’t responsible, leaving Bethany convinced that Daniel is to blame. Will she be proved right?

Shona points the finger at David. (Image credit: ITV)

Max shows Kevin and Abi the mock-up of the new website and explains that if they want him to go ahead it will cost £1000.

Kevin refuses to pay out and he is left rattled when he scans the Weathy County chat forum on Jack’s laptop and something catches his eye.

Kevin is worried about Max. (Image credit: ITV)

When Tim reveals that Steve’s girlfriend, Demi, is an estate agent in Hale Barns, Sally’s in awe and immediately lifts the friendship ban.

Later, she’s thrilled when Steve invites her and Tim to join them for dinner.



Elsewhere, Paul has his last meal before having his feeding tube fitted the following day.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.