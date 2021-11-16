‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Roy Cropper can’t forgive himself

Roy Cropper can't believe he has been forced to lie to Carla.

In tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (8.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings) Roy Cropper lies to Carla before saying his goodbyes...

Roy Cropper explains that he’s taking a job as a chef in South America. Nina summons Carla, Cathy, Brian, Fiz, Chesney, and Mary to the cafe, and one by one, Roy’s friends describe how much he means to them. Carla plays Roy a voice message Nina left, implying Roy got dragged into something against his better judgement. Roy refuses to be drawn and Carla heads out, hurt.

Roy tells Nina that the fact he’s now lying to Carla proves that leaving is the right thing to do. Can Nina stop him from leaving the street he loves so much?

Carla can't change Roy's mind. (Image credit: ITV)

In the bistro, Laura maintains she hasn’t clapped eyes on Kelly in ages. As Kelly beds down in a doorway, a drug dealer approaches and offers her some free spice. Kelly refuses and he heads off leaving her terrified and alone.

Kelly refuses when she's offered drugs. (Image credit: ITV)

When Tim suggests that Faye could take over Alina’s sales job at the factory, Sarah agrees and offers her a month’s trial. In Speed Daal, Sally, Tim, Gary and Craig raise a toast to Faye and her freedom.

Tim helps Faye get a fresh start. (Image credit: ITV)

George calls at Nick and Leanne’s flat and reveals that Sam sent him a note requesting his company for some stargazing. As George prattles on about astronomy, Sam giggles, his interest evident. Nick wishes he were the one making his son laugh.

Also, when Sally suggests they should join forces and offers Maria the role of mascot in her election campaign, Maria’s suitably unimpressed.

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 7.30pm.