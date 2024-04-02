Coronation Street spoilers: Roy Cropper charged with MURDER!

Roy Cropper knocks Alice to the ground in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.



During the night, Kerry secretly films Roy Cropper’s living room and records a commentary making him out to be a murderer. When Roy suddenly sleep walks into the room she leaps back onto the sofa and pretends to be asleep.

After reading the horrible online comments Christian wrote about Roy, Nick and Sam call at the cafe flat where Nick apologises to Roy and assures him that when things are back to normal, he’d be happy for Sam to spend time with him. When Sam tells Roy that he’s his best friend, Kerry secretly takes note.

A shaken Roy heads down to the cafe and explains to Shona and Nina that he’s just had a call from Lauren’s mum asking him not to contact her again. With all eyes on Alice, she admits she isn’t Kerry after all.

As Roy and Evelyn head out with Freddie, they come face to face with Alice who starts filming them and as Roy tries to stop her, she stumbles and bangs her head. Accusing him of assault, Alice hurries away. Has Roy got himself into more trouble?

Later, Dee-Dee returns to the café and breaks the news to Carla, Nina, Shona and Evelyn that Roy has been charged with the murder of Lauren Bolton. Roy sits alone in his police cell, his mind completely numb with fear.



Liam announces that he feels ready to return to school but Maria refuses to discuss it and Gary's hurt when she implies that he isn't Liam's real dad as she tells him it's different for her.

On the street, Sarah confides in Gary that it’s Damon’s sentencing today and in turn, Gary tells her about Liam’s suicidal thoughts. Having invited her back to the flat, Gary tells Sarah about Maria’s overprotective behaviour and how it’s ruining their relationship.

Meanwhile, Maria checks her camera app and is intrigued to see Sarah and Gary in the flat together. As Maria turns up the volume and hears their conversation, she's clearly hurt.

Later, Sarah takes a call from Dee-Dee telling her that Damon got six years and as she starts to cry, Gary takes her in his arms.



Yasmeen’s delighted as Eliza arrives from Germany but Stu’s downcast as he reveals that Eliza has told him that she’s decided to make Germany her new home.

Simon tells Leanne and Carla about his idea for a new food delivery app. Carla’s sceptical but Leanne’s enthusiastic and advises him to come up with a business plan. Later, Simon presents an impressed Leanne with his idea and she confirms she would like to be his first investor.



Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.