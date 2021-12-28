‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Sarah Platt sees Lydia hit the bottle!

Sarah Platt wonders whether Adam is the reason Lydia is spiralling In tonight’s hour-long episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings)

Having won his case, Adam is on a high but comes crashing down to Earth when he leaves court and discovers that someone has keyed his car.

He rounds on Lydia and accuses her of causing the damage of and trying to drive a wedge between him and Sarah Platt. She assures him she had nothing to do with it, but as a furious Adam leaves, she’s clearly shaken and arrives at the factory for a business meeting clearly drunk. Gavin, her boss, is furious whilst Sarah’s concerned for her and wonders what caused her to hit the bottle.

Later, Adam is quietly pleased when Sarah tells Adam about Lydia turning up for the meeting drunk but he is shocked when Craig says that it was the disgruntled loser of the court case who keyed his car. Sarah is furious to hear how Adam accused Lydia and lost her her job. He apologises to Lydia and says he will speak to her boss but she refuses his help.

Lydia embarrasses herself when she turns up drunk. (Image credit: ITV)

Sally’s disappointed when Tim refuses to join her for a run, making out he has to work. Will she realise that he is hiding something from her?

Later, Tim gets a text confirming his cardiology appointment at 3.00pm. When Sally finds out from Peter that Tim lied about having to work, she’s troubled.

Meanwhile, a nervous Tim attends his appointment with the cardiology consultant. The consultant explains that he’ll need an angiogram. He rushes out dropping his wallet, when Aggie returns it to the house he asks her not to tell Sally about the appointment as he doesn't want to worry her. Sally meanwhile thinks he is embarrassed to be seen out with her.

Tim nervously awaits his results. (Image credit: ITV)

Zeedan is pleased when Marrium offers to help with the decorating at Speed Daal but Alya’s deeply unnerved. Later, Zeedan assures Alya that Marrium will be returning to London very soon...

Alya isn't happy with Marrium sticking around. (Image credit: ITV)

Will Emma’s conscience get the better of her and force her into breaking her vow with Faye to keep the accident a secret? Surely someone will notice that Ted is missing and call the police?

Nick is pleased to see his son finally coming out of his shell.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 7.30pm.