Coronation Street spoilers: Shona Platt does the unthinkable!

Shona Platt tries to force her way into the prison to see Clayton in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street on Wednesday 4th December 2024 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

David admits to Max that he intercepted the visiting orders and visited Clayton but Shona Platt must never know.

Meanwhile, Shona jumps in Steve’s cab and orders him to take her somewhere but he mustn’t breathe a word about it to anyone. But Steve is concerned and confides in Max that he drove Shona to the prison and as they both arrive at the gates, they find Shona mid-row with the governor. As the argument escalates and Shona loses her temper, she shoves the governor. In a bid of desperation, will Max tell her the truth?

Later, Shona arrives home in the back of Steve’s cab, but glancing at the house, she changes her mind and orders him to drive her back into town.

In the flat, a plotting Leanne watches Nick trying to fix the Christmas lights and, at Les’s will reading, Nick comforts Leanne as Toyah watches on.

Adam reveals that the abattoir where Les worked has offered £50k in compensation for his death, with the condition of signing an NDA. Bernie suggests Chesney look into it as there seems to be more to Les’s death than the abattoir is letting on.

The family read Les's will. (Image credit: ITV)

Nick lies to Leanne that the school won’t let Sam go on holiday and he’ll be going alone but when Toyah gives Leanne her holiday dates she notes that she’ll be off at exactly the same time as Nick. Leanne replaces Toyah’s passport and opens an email confirming a new bank account in Toyah’s name with Miller & Wise Bank. What is she up to?

Struggling to come to terms with being fitted with a stoma bag, Bethany attends her support group and it’s clear she’s lied to Dawn, the group leader, about the operation she had which resulted in a stoma bag.

Later, Sarah shows Bethany a news article stating that the Turkish clinic she used has botched another liposuction operation.

Bethany lies in her support group (Image credit: ITV)

Daisy admits to Kit that she was unimpressed at his handling of Max and reckons he could have been more empathetic. Will they be able to put this behind them?

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.