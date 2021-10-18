‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Simon Barlow is guilt-ridden

Simon Barlow (Alex Bain) blames himself for the devastation caused by Harvey in Coronation Street (7.30 pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Intent on murder and desperate to take his revenge, last week escaped convict Harvey gave chase from the Bistro as Leanne Battersby tried to escape his evil clutches.

Simon Barlow now knows the result of his terrible actions and blames himself for the destruction caused to the street’s residents. Can he do anything to make up for what happened?

Simon Barlow regrets everything he has put his mother through. (Image credit: ITV)

The residents reel from the traumatic events whilst Leo breaks the news to David Platt, played by Jack P. Shepherd, that had they had the sinkhole repaired sooner, the catastrophe of the previous evening would never have happened.

How will David be able to bear the burden of how badly things turned out? And will he decide to hide this damaging secret?

Leo tells David that he may be responsible for the sink hole disaster. (Image credit: ITV)

Also, Dev Alahan, played by Jimmi Harkishin, struggles with his guilt after he was forced to make the heartbreaking decision of which of his kids he dragged from the wreck of his burning car when the smoke seeped in around them.

Believing Asha to be in more danger he went to her aid and carried her away from the car just before it exploded.

Will he ever be able to forgive himself for the heartbreaking decision he made in the split second?

Meanwhile, the traumatised residents of the street continue to deal with the aftermath of the sinkhole collapse and Harvey and Corey's actions.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with a hour-long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub now.