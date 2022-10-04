Coronation Street spoilers: Stephen Reid dead?

Aaron blames himself when he visits Stephen Reid in hospital in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Aaron is bombarded with texts from an angry Stephen Reid and Summer begs him not to go home, so Billy and Todd volunteer to check up on him and later report back that he was drunk and angry. When the police turn up at the flat, Aaron is stunned as the officer reveals his dad is currently in hospital following a house fire.

At the hospital, Aaron’s relieved when his dad comes to but is heartbroken when Eric groggily wishes he hadn’t survived. Aaron blames himself for ignoring his messages and leaving him unsupervised…

In the cafe, Wendy gives Ken tickets to a book launch at the bistro for his birthday. Ken and Mary discuss her ideas for the play but when Ken gets a text from Wendy he tells Mary he has to leave. In the Rovers, Mary tells Brian and Tracy that Ken ditched her after receiving a text from Wendy and lied to her face. Clocking Brian’s shiftiness, Tracy’s furious to realise what’s going on. At the book launch, Daniel and Daisy tell Ken they are pleased to see him and Wendy together but when Tracy arrives, she makes her feelings very clear! How will Ken react?

Tracy is furious with Ken. (Image credit: ITV)

As part of a school project on displacement, Max conducts an interview with his new friend, from Iraq.

Later, David and Shona are disappointed when Mrs Crawshaw informs them that Max cannot return to Weatherfield High, as there are no places available. Max is devastated when he finds out that Daryan is starting at Weatherfield High and accuses him of stealing his place.

Max's school hopes are dashed. (Image credit: ITV)

When Michael queries how long Dee-Dee’s staying at No.3, Ed agrees that it would be good to know her plans. Feeling unwanted, she flounces out, leaving Aggie annoyed at Ed. Aggie speaks to Tim and he gives her some good advice. Meanwhile, Dee-Dee confesses to her parents that she’s been lonely in LA and doesn’t intend to go back, before contacting her boss in LA and quits her job. As she and Michael bicker good-naturedly, a happy Aggie texts Tim and thanks him for their chat.

Bridget meets Yasmeen in the Rovers and Yasmeen guesses that she and Eliza want to continue seeing Stu but Lucy is the one who’s against it. Yasmeen announces to Alya and a thrilled Stu that Bridget and Eliza are coming round tomorrow, but won’t be telling Lucy.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.