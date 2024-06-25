Coronation Street spoilers: stunned Toyah Habeeb gets life-changing news
Airs at 8:00pm on Wednesday 3rd July 2024 on ITV1.
The doctor has big news for Toyah Habeeb in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.
Toyah Habeeb complains to Nick that she has terrible stomach pains and he is shocked when he returns home from work to find her in agony on the floor. He takes her to the hospital and as he and Leanne wait at her bedside the doctor has some surprising news.
Yasmeen, Nina and Shona agree that they need to come up with something to lift Roy out of his depression and get him out of the flat.
Bethany shows the company credit card statement from Lazaret to Shona who spots a supermarket transaction and suggests it might have been a ‘click and collect’ and she should phone them in case there’s some CCTV footage.
A depressed Bernie confides in Dev about the difficulties she is having with Paul and Gemma and trying to get her family together.
On the street, Beth flirts with Kit and is stunned when he reveals that he’s Gemma’s brother and Bernie’s his mum.
Steve enlists Tim’s help to try and cover his tracks after his and Cassie’s antics at the Tommy O bust unveiling. But Debbie soon rumbles the pair, will they be able to talk their way out of this one?
Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.
- Roy Cropper - David Neilson
- Gail Platt - Helen Worth
- David Platt - Jack P Shepherd
- Abi Franklin - Sally Carman
- Ken Barlow - Bill Roache
- Leanne Battersby - Jane Danson
- Toyah Battersby - Georgia Taylor
- Nina Lucas - Mollie Gallagher
- Fiz Stape - Jennie McAlpine
- Tyrone Dobbs - Alan Halsall
- Evelyn Plummer - Maureen Lipman
- Bernie Winter - Jane Hazelgrove
- Craig Tinker - Colson Smith
- Daisy Midgley - Charlotte Jordan
- Billy Mayhew - Daniel Brocklebank
- Chesney Brown - Sam Aston
- George Shuttleworth - Tony Maudsley
- Gary Windass - Mikey North
- Gemma Winter - Dolly-Rose Campbell
- Kirk Sutherland - Andy Whyment
- Mary Taylor - Patti Clare
- Paul Foreman - Peter Ash
- Sean Tully - Antony Cotton
- Summer Spellman - Harriet Bibby
- Tim Metcalfe - Joe Duttine
- Sally Metcalfe - Sally Dynevor
- Yasmeen Metcalfe - Shelley King
- Kevin Webster - Michael Le Vell
I've always had a passion for TV and movies, and got my dream job as TV Times Listings Editor over a decade ago. previously I was interviewing celebrities on a freelance basis for What's On TV, TV Easy and TV & Satellite Week magazines. There's nothing better than going behind-the-scenes of TV shows to bring our readers on set secrets and gossip! As well as my main role at TV Times, I also write Coronation Street spoilers for WhattoWatch.com and write daily On Demand reviews.