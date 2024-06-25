Coronation Street spoilers: stunned Toyah Habeeb gets life-changing news

Toyah Habeeb has support from her family at the hospital.

The doctor has big news for Toyah Habeeb in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Toyah Habeeb complains to Nick that she has terrible stomach pains and he is shocked when he returns home from work to find her in agony on the floor. He takes her to the hospital and as he and Leanne wait at her bedside the doctor has some surprising news.

Yasmeen, Nina and Shona agree that they need to come up with something to lift Roy out of his depression and get him out of the flat.

Bethany shows the company credit card statement from Lazaret to Shona who spots a supermarket transaction and suggests it might have been a ‘click and collect’ and she should phone them in case there’s some CCTV footage.

A depressed Bernie confides in Dev about the difficulties she is having with Paul and Gemma and trying to get her family together.

On the street, Beth flirts with Kit and is stunned when he reveals that he’s Gemma’s brother and Bernie’s his mum.

Steve enlists Tim’s help to try and cover his tracks after his and Cassie’s antics at the Tommy O bust unveiling. But Debbie soon rumbles the pair, will they be able to talk their way out of this one?

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.