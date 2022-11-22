Coronation Street spoilers: Summer Spellman loses her baby

Summer Spellman suffers a miscarrage in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (9.15pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Summer Spellman tells Aaron that she’s got an appointment with the midwife later before the pair tell Mike and Esther that they’re thinking of moving away. Esther suggests Summer should move in with them and she’s thrilled until Aaron is forced to confront his Dad when Jacob reveals he’s been drinking again. Clearly in pain, Summer suddenly reveals that she’s bleeding and is devastated to discover she’s suffered a miscarriage.

Later, Summer and Aaron return home to Eric drunk with blood trickling down his face and when he becomes aggressive and yells at his son, Aaron forces him into a taxi and asks the driver to take them to A&E. En route, Summer reads a text from Esther telling her how much they’re looking forward to her moving in. Will Summer tell her the devastating news?

Ed quotes £20k to fix the dry rot at the Bistro and Nick tells Leanne that they need to see if Sam will let them use the money he inherited from Natasha. Sam asserts that he’s going to use the money his Mum left him to pay his university fees.

Nick lies to Leanne that he spoke to Natasha’s sister, Melissa, and she’s happy for them to use his inheritance, that she has signed the paperwork and the money should be in their account within hours…

Nick lies to Leanne. (Image credit: ITV)

During rehearsals, Mary fluffs her lines and blames it on the clunky script. Martha suggests to Ken they look at tweaking the line. As Ken and Martha discuss her script over a cup of tea, Ken receives a text from Wendy and explains to Martha that he has a prior engagement.

Ken is torn between two women. (Image credit: ITV)

When Sarah reveals that she’s arranged a meeting with a graphic designer to look over his designs and create a proof they can show investors, Michael’s awash with excitement.

Stephen’s thrilled when he receives an email inviting him to an interview regarding some consultancy work but his video call with Drake doesn’t go well. Later, Stephen takes a call from the agency offering him a job as a fast food delivery driver and in desperation, he accepts it.

Dylan confides in Todd that since Sean split up from Laurence, he won’t leave him alone and he’s getting on his nerves.

Coronation Street continues tomorrow at 8.00pm.