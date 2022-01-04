‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Will anyone find Joseph Brown?

In tonight’s hour-long episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings) the search for Joseph Brown continues...

After a fruitless night searching for Joseph Brown, Chesney’s at his wit’s end and desperate for any news about his son.

Dev offers to set up a fundraising appeal so he can offer a reward for information. Where on earth could Joseph be?

Hope panics when Fiz orders her to tidy her room and explains that someone is coming to value the house. Hope watches from her bedroom window as a tearful Chesney and Gemma make a public appeal for the safe return of Joseph.

Meanwhile, a forlorn Joseph wanders the streets carrying a holdall and a rolled-up tent. Will anyone find him before it’s too late?

Chesney is exhausted after his continued search for his son and admits to Gemma that he fears he’ll never see Joseph again. Evelyn’s horrified to realise Hope has slipped out while her back was turned. Having called Tyrone and ascertained that Hope isn’t with him, Fiz is beside herself. Has Hope gone to find Joseph? And, more worryingly, are the pair now in danger?

Chesney wonders if Hope is with Joseph. (Image credit: ITV)

As Summer and Amy head out of the hospital after Summer’s diabetes appointment, Jacob approaches with his arm in a sling. He assures them that he no longer has anything to do with the drugs gang but an adamant Amy orders him to stay away.

In Victoria Garden, Amy and Summer are disgusted to find Max looking at an upskirting photo on his phone and Summer is even more horrified to realise it’s a photo of her. Amy and Asha urge Summer to report the upskirting photo to the police, but she’s too embarrassed.

Amy tears a strip off Max for looking at the obscene pictures and tells him she intends to find out who’s taking the photos and make sure they’re punished.

In the flat, Summer stuffs herself with chocolate and then heads to the bathroom where she makes herself sick again. Can anyone help her?

Amy tells Jacob to get lost! (Image credit: ITV)

Shona starts work at the Kabin and takes a delivery of new stock from Gordon, a supplier. Declaring that she can’t take any more of his boring stories, Shona shoos Gordon out of the Kabin before Jenny warns her that Rita and Gordon are the best of friends.

Shona puts her foot in it at the Kabin. (Image credit: ITV)

As Sally casts her eye over Maria’s election pamphlet, she’s furious to realise Tim must have let slip about County’s new training ground plans and sees it as a further betrayal. In the Rovers, Tim confides in Peter that he’s awaiting a triple bypass operation but can’t bring himself to tell Sally, before swearing a concerned Peter to secrecy. Tim returns home and as he takes off his coat, he knocks their wedding photo off the sideboard, smashing it to smithereens. How will Sally react when she finds it?

Also, When Zeedan suggests they use Hashim’s dirty money to pay for somewhere else to live, Alya reckons it’s a terrible idea. Bernie calls at Speed Daal with a collection box for Joseph’s appeal and Yasmeen eyes the box thoughtfully. When Ryan reveals that someone has made an anonymous donation of £30k to Joseph’s reward fund, Zeedan and Alya suspect their Gran of giving away Hashim’s cash.

In the Rovers, Sally and Maria row over County’s plans for the new training ground.

Coronation Street continues next week on Monday at 7.30pm.