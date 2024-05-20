Doctors spoilers: Al gets a MYSTERY phone call!
Airs Monday 27 May 2024 at 1:30pm on BBC1.
WHAT is the reason behind Al Haskey's (played by Ian Midlane) good mood on today's episode of Doctors? (1:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
When Al arrives for work at the Campus Surgery, he instructs receptionist Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) to keep his diary clear mid-morning.
It turns out that the GP is expecting an important phone call and does not wish to be disturbed!
Could this have anything to do with the next installment of his podcast, "The Doctective"?
However, as mid-morning comes and goes, Al grows impatient when a MYSTERY someone still hasn't called him...
Not everyone at The Mill is convinced about the relationship between Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) and Paige Popplewell (Genevieve Lewis).
Things seem to be moving quite fast between them.
Could it be that Sid is starting to have doubts about their romance too?
So how will Sid react when Paige shares the exciting news that her parents have invited them both to dinner so that they can officially meet the man in their daughter's life!
Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) and PC Ryan Martin (Miles Mitchell) investigate after a bust-up between three brothers leaves one of them lying unconscious in hospital...
The youngest brother, Aaron Williams, is taken to Letherbridge Police Station for questioning.
WHAT did Aaron witness?
Aaron pleads with older brother, Jonah (Chima Akpa), to go with him.
But Jonah feels he must visit their sibling Isaac (Joshua Cameron) in hospital.
At the Police Station, Aaron won't open up to Jimmi about what happened.
However, Jimmi is in for a surprise when Ryan takes over and starts to encourage Aaron to reveal what he knows...
Has Jimmi misjudged Ryan after what happened with the controversial Police chat group he was part of?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.