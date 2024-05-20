Doctors spoilers: Al gets a MYSTERY phone call!

Does an important phone call have anything to do with Al's next podcast on Doctors?

WHAT is the reason behind Al Haskey's (played by Ian Midlane) good mood on today's episode of Doctors? (1:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



When Al arrives for work at the Campus Surgery, he instructs receptionist Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) to keep his diary clear mid-morning.



It turns out that the GP is expecting an important phone call and does not wish to be disturbed!



Could this have anything to do with the next installment of his podcast, "The Doctective"?



However, as mid-morning comes and goes, Al grows impatient when a MYSTERY someone still hasn't called him...

What will Scarlett find out about Al's MYSTERY phone call on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Not everyone at The Mill is convinced about the relationship between Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) and Paige Popplewell (Genevieve Lewis).



Things seem to be moving quite fast between them.



Could it be that Sid is starting to have doubts about their romance too?



So how will Sid react when Paige shares the exciting news that her parents have invited them both to dinner so that they can officially meet the man in their daughter's life!

Paige wants Sid to meet her parents on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) and PC Ryan Martin (Miles Mitchell) investigate after a bust-up between three brothers leaves one of them lying unconscious in hospital...



The youngest brother, Aaron Williams, is taken to Letherbridge Police Station for questioning.



WHAT did Aaron witness?



Aaron pleads with older brother, Jonah (Chima Akpa), to go with him.



But Jonah feels he must visit their sibling Isaac (Joshua Cameron) in hospital.



At the Police Station, Aaron won't open up to Jimmi about what happened.



However, Jimmi is in for a surprise when Ryan takes over and starts to encourage Aaron to reveal what he knows...



Has Jimmi misjudged Ryan after what happened with the controversial Police chat group he was part of?

Jonah is protective of younger brother Aaron on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Can copper Ryan find out why Aaron's older brother Isaac ended up in hospital on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer