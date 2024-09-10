Doctors spoilers: Al investigates another medical MYSTERY...
Airs Thursday 19 September 2024 at 2:00pm on BBC1.
On today's standalone episode of Doctors (2:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings), Al Haskey (played by Ian Midlane) looks into a medical mystery involving a new mum.
Yes, it's time for another episode of Al's podcast, The Doctective.
This time around, the sleuthing GP investigates the case of Maisie Lincoln (Lexi Austin-Jones).
Maisie is heavily pregnant when her partner, Harry, suddenly leaves her.
Maisie's mum, Daphne (Annette Ekblom, who played Debbie Gordon during the final year of Channel 4 soap Brookside), is worried about how she will cope.
After baby Grace is born, Maisie struggles and feels overwhelmed, and turns to her GP, Dr Felix Highland (Torquil Deacon), for help.
Dr Highland is rather dismissive of Maisie concerns and quickly prescribes her some medication.
But when the medication doesn't work, new Maisie turns to alcohol instead...
Al interviews both Maisie and her mum Daphne for the latest episode of The Doctective.
Daphne recalls calling 999 after Maisie's condition got worse and baby Grace was put in danger...
But when Maisie ends up in A&E, test results reveal that she isn't drunk but something else...
Did Dr Highland originally misdiagnose Maisie by failing to fully take her struggles as a new mum seriously?
And if so, what is the REAL reason behind her strange behaviour?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 2:00pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
