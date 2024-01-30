Doctors spoilers: Al is questioned by the Police!

Could Al be in BIG trouble when he gets a visit from a Police detective on Doctors?

Has Al Haskey (played by Ian Midlane) done something dodgy to land himself in trouble with the Police on today's standalone episode of Doctors? (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Al is at a library finishing off paperwork for some health checks he has done.



But he's alarmed when he gets an unexpected visit from DS Virginia Worthington (Elisabeth Hopper), who wants to question the GP about one of his former patients.



Things take a further worrying turn when DS Worthington reveals that Al's former patient, Joseph Williams (Tom Glenister), has been found DEAD!

Is DS Worthington suspicious about Al on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

WHAT happened to Joseph?



Could this be some kind of MURDER investigation?



Al can remember Joseph and agrees to answer DS Worthington's questions.



Through flashbacks, Al's previous consultations with Joseph at the surgery are seen.



On one particular occasion Joseph, who had health anxiety issues, told a sceptical Al that he was convinced that he had a brain tumour.



DS Worthington questions Al about his version of events relating to his consultations with ill-fated Joseph.



But where is DS Worthington heading with this investigation?



Does she somehow suspect that Al could be connected to Joseph's death?



And if so, just how much TROUBLE could Al find himself in?



Al is questioned about a former patient on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer