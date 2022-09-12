Doctors spoilers: Are Jimmi Clay and Maeve Ludlow getting MARRIED?

Jimmi Clay and his girlfriend Maeve have some BIG news to share on today's episode of Doctors!

Jimmi Clay (played by Adrian Lewis Morgan) and his girlfriend, Maeve Ludlow (Clelia Murphy) are ready to take the next step... and make a SURPRISE announcement on today's episode of Doctors! (1:45pm - BBC One)*



All programmes are currently subject to change due to news coverage following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.



WHAT are the couple up to?



Surgery nurse Maeve has been worried about her job, now that the future of Sutton Vale is undecided.



But as Jimmi and Maeve think to their own future, they have a spontaneous idea...



Surgery bosses, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) and Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh), are puzzled when Jimmi and Maeve arrange a meeting with the partners.



WHAT is about to happen?



Are Jimmi and Maeve getting married?



Is Maeve pregnant?!



ALL will be revealed...

Emma has a problem with a noisy new neighbour on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Emma Reid (Dido Miles) is feeling tired and grumpy after being kept awake by her new neighbour, Roxy Piper (Fiona Skinner, who previously appeared on Coronation Street as DS Abney, who was called to investigate after Yasmeen attacked her abusive husband, Geoff) arguing with someone by her driveway.



Emma goes downstairs to tell Roxy to keep the noise down.



But what was the argument about?

Princess is put to the test dealing with an elderly couple on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Trainee GP, Princess Buchanan (Laura White), is back on the job following her suspension, after narrowly managing to avoid being sacked from the surgery.



Princess meets patients, John Chilton (Martin Jarvis, who has appeared on loads of TV series including Doctor Who, Jackanory and EastEnders) and his wife, Ellie (Rosalind Ayres, from ITV comedy Kate & Koji).



But is she fully up for the challenge?



Ellie, who has been diagnosed with dementia, keeps getting confused and calls Princess by the name, Sarah.



And then Princess makes a worrying discovery about John after carrying out some tests.



However, when Princess shares her diagnosis, John refuses to listen to Princess's advice.



What will Princess do?

WHAT is wrong with John and Ellie on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

