Doctors spoilers: Bear Sylvester confronts Nurse Jenkins...

Bear Sylvester is not happy when he discovers an unfriendly face from the past is working at the surgery on Doctors...

Bear Sylvester (played by Dex Lee) returns to work after a lovely holiday visiting his mum, Makeda in France on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But the surgery business manager is shocked and appalled when he discovers nurse Cathy Jenkins (Laura Bayston) is temporarily working at The Mill...



Viewers of the BBC daytime drama will remember that Nurse Jenkins was particularly unpleasant towards Bear's mum Makeda at St Phil's Hospital last year.



The nurse treated Makeda with a racist attitude when she was referred to the hospital for a medical procedure.



After her experience with the nasty nurse, Makeda refused to be treated by her and later collapsed and went into a coma...



WHAT will Bear do about Nurse Jenkins?

Karen is alarmed when Bear confronts Nurse Jenkins on Doctors...

Meanwhile, Princess Buchanan (Laura White) has been making the most of having receptionist, Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) as her latest puppet.



The scheming trainee GP has been using Scarlett to ease her workload around the surgery.



However, Princess is in for a surprise when Scarlett stands-up to her, after discovering her "friend" has just been using her all along!



Princess is alarmed when Scarlett threatens to report her!



Princess is already being closely monitored after her past unprofessional conduct.



Is her luck about to run out?



Scarlett threatens to report scheming Princess on Doctors...

Elsewhere, Mel Stuart (Shareesa Valentine, who has previoulsy had roles on Coronation Street and Hollyoaks) is in Letherbridge to surprise her mum.



Mel has been gone for a while.



She left home when she was 15, after suffering years of abuse at the hands of her late dad.



Mel ended up going off the rails and serving a prison sentence.



But while she was behind bars, she received the news that her father had died.



Now that the coast is clear, Mel intends to return to her former home and reunite with her mum.



However, after Mel lets herself into the house via the backdoor, things take an unexpected and dangerous turn...

Mel finds herself in danger when she goes in search of her mum on Doctors...

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

The episode is repeated at 7:00pm on BBC Two.