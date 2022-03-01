'Doctors' spoilers: Birthday SURPRISE for Emma Reid!

Emma Reid just wants a quiet birthday... but her co-workers have other ideas on Dcotors!

After all the recent drama at The Mill, Emma Reid (played by Dido Miles) just wants to have a quiet birthday this year on Doctors (1:45pm/7:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



However, Emma's work colleagues at the surgery have other ideas!



On today's episode of the BBC daytme drama, receptionist Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) realises it's Emma's birthday.



Valerie wants to arrange a celebration.



But Emma is having none of it, and is looking forward to a nice quiet night in doing her yoga and relaxing.



So Emma is in for quite a SURPRISE when she later finds everyone on the doorstep, armed with a load of booze!



Emma quickly realises that this is not going to be the quiet night she was hoping for...



After Valerie starts inviting the neighbours and takes a fancy to Emma's neighbour, Geoff, Emma finds herself hosting a full-on birthday bash!



However, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) is not impressed when she sees photos of the party on social media and realises she was not invited!



Luca arrives to say goodbye to patient Winnie on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) has to skip the party, after he hears from Nurse Williams (Nicola Wright) that patient, Winnie Jones (Tina Gray) is fading fast.



Winnie does not have long left and Luca knows that the time has come for him to say goodbye.



Luca has grown particularly fond of Winnie and she gently pokes fun at him for being all doom and gloom when he arrives to see her.

Nurse Williams has bad news about Winnie on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, there's still tension between housemates, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) and Sid Vere (Ashley Rice).



Sid is annoyed about how the Sutton Vale takeover happened with none of the staff being consulted.



Bear is thrown when Sid SNAPS at him and stomps off!



Bear is determined to make things right with Sid.



But can the damage to their friendship be undone?

Valerie and Karen are ready to party on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

The episode is repeated at 7:00pm on BBC Two.