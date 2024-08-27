Doctors spoilers: Brendan 'Mac' McGuire RETURNS!

There's a blast-from-the-past on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings) when Brendan 'Mac' McGuire (played by original cast member Christopher Timothy) returns to The Mill!



Long-time fans of the BBC daytime drama will remember that Mac was one of the original doctors on duty at the surgery when the series first aired in March 2000.



He later left Letherbridge and moved to Ireland after the break-up of his marriage to Julia Parsons (played by Diane Keen).



So what is Mac doing back in Letherbridge again after all these years?



Dr Graham Elton (Alex Avery) and receptionist Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) are surprised when Mac arrives at The Mill and starts walking straight through to one of the consulting rooms!



When Graham goes to confront Mac, he is surprised when Mac asks him to take a seat, ready to begin a doctor/patient consultation!



WHAT is going on?



CHECK OUT the classic first-ever episode of Doctors below!

Graham meets former surgery partner Mac (played by Christopher Timothy) on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors 1-01 Letting Go (26th Mar 2000) - YouTube Watch On

Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) is on an FME shift at the Police Station when teenager Gracie Benson (Eve Townsend) is brought in by PC Pat Dyson (Dawn Butler).



Gracie, who has managed to cut her hand, has been arrested after being caught in possession of a bag of weed.



Gracie claims she has never smoked weed.



But this is the SECOND time she has been caught in possession!



It's not long before Gracie's mum, Dawn (Lisa Moore), arrives at the Police Station.



When PC Dyson interviews mum and daughter, Dawn unexpectedly claims that Gracie was buying the drugs for her!



Dawn confesses she is battling cancer and is in constant pain.



Is Dawn telling the truth?



Or is there more to the story?

Grace is arrested after being caught in possession of weed on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Gracie's mum Dawn makes a SURPRISE confession on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer