'Doctors' spoilers: Can Emma Reid help clear Rob's name?

Emma Reid (played by Dido Miles) wonders if she has found a way to help clear policeman Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) on today's episode of Doctors (1.45pm - see our TV Guide for full listings).



At the police station, Emma is asked to examine a drunk and disorderly man called Marvin Bulis (Philip Martin Brown, who played grumpy English teacher Grantly Budgen in BBC1's Waterloo Road).



Emma is curious when Marvin suddenly becomes stressed when he sees Rob's police partner Harriet Shelton (Carley Stenson).



Could Marvin have seen what happened the day Rob and Carly chased criminal Aaron Jeffries?



Emma goes to see Inspector Okoro (Donna Berlin) with her suspicions.



But the GP is left feeling frustrated when the Inspector isn't convinced and allows Harriet to release Marvin without further questioning...

Did witness Marvin see what happened between Rob and Aaron on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Emma is frustrated when Inspector Okoro doesn't take her suspicions seriously on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) is still feeling panicked after THAT phonecall she received on yesterday's episode of Doctors.



Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) doesn't help matters when he complains that Ruhma's tip about one of his antiques being valuable was WRONG.



So much for finding "cash in the attic"!



Has Ruhma lost her mojo?



The timing couldn't be worse, as she's about to appear on TV to talk about antiques!

WHY does Bear cause a panic at another surgery on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

It's business manager Bear Sylvester's (Dex Lee) turn to be the patient when he visits his local GP surgery to register as a new patient.



But things take an unexpected turn when surgery bosses James McAllister-Lapinski (Craig Painting) and his partner Piotr McAllister-Lapinksi (Ellis Kerkhoven) mistake Bear for someone else.



Suddenly Bear finds himself being treated as a guest of honour and is given a tour of the surgery!



Surely James and Piotr aren't this hands-on with all new patients?



When Bear innocently asks the fellas if they have a vision for the future of the surgery, they suddenly look very worried!



WHAT exactly is going on?





James and Piotr get the WRONG idea about Bear on today's episode of Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1.45pm on BBC1.