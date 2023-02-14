Doctors spoilers: Can Kirsty Millar protect her son Ollie?

Kirsty Millar (played by Kiruna Stamell) is trying to get to the bottom of WHY her son, Ollie (Isaac Benn), has suddenly returned home after leaving to join the army on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



It certainly looks like there may be more than meets the eye to Ollie's sudden change-of-heart about becoming a military man...



Kirsty is alarmed when Major Frank Danvers (Lucas Hare) arrives at the Millar house, to announce that he has come to ARREST Ollie for leaving the army!



WHAT is going on?



Ollie immediately becomes frightened and tells Kirsty to send Officer Danvers packing.



But it may not be as easy as that.



Officer Danvers is there on OFFICIAL business and intends to take Ollie into custody whether the lad likes it or not!



As Ollie continues to make it clear he doesn't want to return to the army, Kirsty decides to make an EMERGENCY phone call to The Mill, which could help turn things around in Ollie's favour...

Major Frank Danvers arrives to ARREST Ollie on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

At the Icon, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) and Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) continue to discuss the possibility of Dr Nina Bulsara (Wendi Peters) joining them as a partner at The Mill.



Nina is keen to get started with the job.



But she has a few terms and conditions of her own!



WHO is Suni?



And WHY does Nina think he would also be an excellent addition to the surgery staff?



Daniel continues to have doubts, worried it might compromise their deal with Nina if they reject her offer to bring Suni into the business too.



Is Daniel right?

Nina is ready to sign on the dotted line on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) has an appointment to see Jade Hunter (Arybella Eddy), a promising young cricket player.



Jade is under pressure from her coach, Ann Robinson (Ruth Redman), and business agent, Giles Armstrong (Adam Jackson-Smith), about her rising career.



But Jimmi may need to help Jade face-up to some of her problems...



Jimmi soon discovers that Jade is not the only one feeling the pressure of life in the elite sport business.



WHAT can he do to help?

Rising cricket player Jade may need some medical help on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer