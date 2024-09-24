Doctors spoilers: Can Rosie fix her family FEUD?

Rosie is caught in the middle of the FALLOUT between her grandson Max and his mum Lizzie on Doctors...

Rosie Colton (played by Janice Connolly) has a new houseguest in the shape of her grandson, Max Barnett (Harry Lowbridge), on Doctors (2:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Max is staying with Rosie after falling out with his mum, Lizzie (Jo Enright).



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Rosie is alarmed when Max reveals a black eye.



It turns out he's had a car accident and his new car has been stolen!



This certainly won't help heal the rift between Max and his mum!



At The Mill, receptionist Rosie confides in Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) that she is feeling overwhelmed with all the drama on the homefront.



Rosie and Bear discuss the time she acted as Practice Manager and he encourages her to use those skills to take charge during a mediation session with Max and Lizzie.



Will Rosie manage to heal the family rift... or just make things WORSE?

Rosie is caught-in-the-middle of the fallout between Max and Lizzie on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Holly Lewin (Jessica Chisnall) desperately needs Scarlett Kiernan's (Kia Pegg) help.



Holly has almost lost her voice which could jeopardise her next LIVE stream to her website followers.



Scarlett is able to get Holly an appointment to see nurse Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren), who diagnoses her with a viral infection.



But she's annoyed when Luca won't prescribe antibiotics, after explaining that they won't help with a viral infection.



Holly tells Scarlett that she's worried she'll lose her followers if she can't do the money-making LIVE stream.



Especially as she now has a fancy new flat to pay the rent on.



Can Scarlett find a way to help?

Holly is desperate for Scarlett's help on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya) bumps into teenager, Luke Masters (Callum Balmforth), outside St Phil's Hospital.



Luke is rummaging through a bin, looking for something to eat.



But suddenly, hospital employee Rochelle Cook (Kate Duchene) appears and chases Luke off!



Later, Suni discovers Luke's rucksack stored in a cleaning cupboard and realises something is going on...



WHY has Luke been skipping school for weeks and spending so much time hanging around the hospital?

Can Suni help a troubled teenager on today's episode of Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 2:00pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer