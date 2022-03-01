'Doctors' spoilers: Can Zara Carmichael sweet talk Emma?

Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) is out to do some damage control after the Sutton Vale takeover on Doctors (1:45pm/7:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Most of the staff at The Mill are annoyed that they weren't consulted over the business deal and what it means for their jobs.



Zara and partner, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) reckon they'll have more luck if they speak to staff members individually.



Daniel tries to make Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) feel like a valued member of the team by asking him to become trainee doctor, Princess Buchanan's (Laura White) trainer.



Will Sid agree?



Meanwhile, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) hopes to keep receptionists, Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) and Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) happy by paying them overtime should they take on extra work.



However, Emma Reid (Dido Miles) is still not happy about the way things have been done.



It doesn't help that she and Zara are still barely on speaking on terms after their recent fall-out.



Zara visits the Campus Surgery to talk to Emma in person.



But will Zara manage to get Emma onside about the Sutton Vale takeover... or just make things worse between them?



Asif is heavily depressed as things go from bad to worse on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Asif Mehta (Raj Paul) returns to The Mill for another counselling session with Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan).



Asif is at breaking point with his recording studio business on the verge of going bust.



Asif hears that a loan application has been denied.



Can things get any worse?



What can Jimmi do to help?

Can Al help patient Gail during his first day on the job at Sutton Vale on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

It's Al Haskey's (Ian Midlane) first day on the job as the new lead GP at Sutton Vale.



But what will the patients and staff make of him?



Things don't get off to a good start for Al after his car breaks down and he's late for work.



Then receptionist, Rosie Colton (Janice Connolly) has an IT nightmare and panics that the computer system has deleted a load of files!



To top it all off, patient Linda Closter (Norma Atallah) takes a disliking to Al's choice of footwear!



Uh-oh, are these terrible signs of things to come?

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.



The episode is repeated at 7:00pm on BBC Two.

