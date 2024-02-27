Doctors spoilers: Could this be Zara's NEW man?

Zara Carmichael's (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) love life has gone quiet since she broke-up with long-time partner, Daniel Granger, on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



However, could it be that there's a spark of romance in store for Zara on today's episode of the BBC daytime drama?



Zara is surprised when Spencer Jenrick (Ned Derrington) arrives for an appointment at The Mill.



Zara has previously met Spencer through Daniel's golf club.



Zara is surprised when Spencer unexpectedly invites her out for lunch at The Icon!



There's clearly a bit of a spark between them.



So after talking the situation through with new colleague, Michelle Walton (Joanna Bending), Zara decides to take Spencer up on his offer.



At The Icon, Spencer reveals he is newly single.



And it's not long before things HOT up between them...

Zara gets invited out by a handsome patient on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

ALSO, Gary Wallace (Oliver Ryan) is worried about his mum, Linda (Marjorie Yates).



She's not been well and living with the central heating switched off during the cold weather.



When Gary arrives at the surgery with Linda, she stumbles in Reception.



Gary complains to Zara that his mum hasn't been looking after herself.



During a confidential consultation, Linda admits to Zara that she is struggling with the cost of living.



But she can't bring herself to tell Gary what is going on.



Later that day, Linda is back at home when she is harassed by a meter fitter, who barges into the house to force fit a prepayment meter for the gas and electricity.



Gary sees the meter fitter leaving and is then SHOCKED when he finds stressed-out Linda in a terrible way...

Linda is struggling with the cost of living on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer