Doctors spoilers: Daniel Granger FLIRTS with another woman!

Will Daniel Granger CHEAT on Zara with another woman on today's episode of Doctors?

Daniel Granger (played by Matthew Chambers) seems to want nothing to do with his partner, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh), at the moment on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Daniel has been drowning his sorrows with booze since he found out the truth about Zara's encounter with University student, Miles Bailey.



But does this mean that Daniel is looking for payback with a flirty encounter of his own?



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Daniel catches the eye of a glamorous woman, Vanessa Ormonde (Kara Lane).



Vanessa begins to flirt with Daniel.



And when the medic receives a phonecall from Zara, he chooses to ignore it!



As Vanessa takes her flirty behaviour to the next level, Daniel offers her a lift home.



But how will Daniel react when Vanessa makes it clear she doesn't want the night to end just yet!



Will flirty Vanessa make a move on Daniel on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) and his girlfriend, Claudia Briant (Kiza Deen), are out on a date at a fancy restaurant.



But Bear is less than pleased when surgery bosslady, Nina Bulsara (Wendi Peters) and her son, Suni (Rahul Ayra), are seated at the table next to them!



Talk about having to mix business and pleasure!



Suni suggests they find another table to give the couple some privacy.



However, Nina doesn't quite get the message and insists on turning Bear and Claudia's party of two into a party of FOUR!



Can Bear think fast on his feet for a way to send nosey Nina and Suni packing, before they ruin the romantic vibe?

WHO crashes Bear and Claudia's dinner date on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Milly Zero, who played Dotty Cotton on EastEnders, guest stars on today's episode.



She plays Lisa Gillespie, who is helping midwife Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) get set-up for an antenatal class.



The two women are intrigued when Bridget Maher (Marion O'Dwyer) arrives and reveals she's trying to trace the daughter she gave up for adoption 39 years ago.



Ruhma does things by the book and gives Bridget the contact details for an organisation specialising in connecting family members in similar situations.



However, Bridget declares she knows that her baby's file is easily accessible.



She gets upset when Ruhma refuses to bend the rules to help her!



But will Lisa be convinced to secretly break protocol, and risk her job, to find the information that Bridget wants?

Ex-EastEnders star Milly Zero guests on today's episode of Doctors. (Image credit: BBC )

Desperate mum Bridget is trying to trace the daughter she gave up for adoption on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

