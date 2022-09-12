Doctors spoilers: Daniel Granger gets an UNEXPECTED visitor!

It's been a while since Daniel Granger (played by Matthew Chambers) last saw his teenager daughter, Izzie Torres (Bethan Moore), who lives with her mum, Lisa, on Doctors (1:45pm - BBC One)*



(* All programmes are currently subject to change due to news coverage following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. See our TV Guide for the latest listings).



But on today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Daniel is looking forward to spending the weekend with Izzie, when she comes for a visit.



Luckily, Daniel's partner, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) is away at a spa for the weekend.



So there's no risk of any unexpected clashes between Izzie and "wicked stepmum", Zara, as has happened in the past!



But Daniel is in for a SURPRISE when Izzie arrives with an UNEXPECTED companion, Taylor Davies (Giuseppe Graham).



Daniel immediately goes into protective dad mode.



He's not comfortable with Izzie having a teenage boy to stay for the weekend!



But Izzie quickly puts Daniel in his place by revealing that she and Taylor are just friends.



However, Daniel remains worried about the situation.



What would Zara do?



And will she take kindly to Daniel phoning her for advice while she's trying to get zen at the spa?

Izzie brings an unexpected guest to stay for the weekend on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Zara is excited about leaving all the drama at the surgery behind, for a spa weekend with Emma Reid (Dido Miles).



But their zen is ruined when their surgery co-workers, Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) and Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) arrive at the same spa!



What a crazy coincidence!



Surgery receptionist, Valerie, is not Zara's favourite person at The Mill.



And now it looks like she's stuck with her for the weekend!



Zara tries to ignore Valerie and Ruhma's presence by enjoying a yoga and meditation class run by ex-army officer, Saffron Meadows (Charlotte Melia).



But then Valerie and Ruhma join the class too...



Elsewhere, Emma fancies kicking back with a drink but is furious to discover that the hotel doesn't serve alcohol.



Oh no, it's gonna be a LONG weekend!



OR, maybe hotel cleaner, Bernie Simmonds (Trudi Jackson), has a solution to Emma's problem?

Let's get zen! Saffron leads a yoga and meditation class on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Bernie makes Emma an offer she might not be able to refuse on today's episode of Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

