Doctors spoilers: Has Auntie Binita outstayed her welcome?

Auntie Binita (played by guest star Nina Wadia) arrived to stay with family relatives, Nina Bulsara (Wendi Peters) and her son Suni (Rahul Arya), just before Easter on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But as the BBC daytime drama returns after a break for Easter, it looks like Auntie Binita has already outstayed her welcome!



Nina is fed-up with Binita's constant complaints about EVERYTHING.



After a traditional Indian breakfast and a tour of Birmingham's tourist hotspots fail to impress, Nina is ready to stand-up to her bossy guest...



Over lunch, Binita wants to know why Suni has specialised in Adolescent Mental Health.



She makes it clear that she disagrees with the direction his life is going, and blames Nina for spoiling Suni!



Will Nina decide enough is enough and send Auntie Binita packing?

Will Auntie Binita cross a line with Nina on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) wonders what's in store when her estranged husband, Rich (Richard Atwill), wants to meet for lunch at the Icon.



Rich has had a call from a mate and now has some BIG news to share with Kirsty.



Rich is unsure what to do, so Kirsty helps him list the pros and cons.



WHAT will Rich decide to do?



And how will Kirsty and Rich's son, Ollie (Isaac Benn), react when he finds out what's going on?

Rich has some BIG news to share with both Kirsty and Ollie on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) and Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) try to help when a confused woman, Jillian Sorby (Beth Mullen), arrives at The Mill with no memory or what day it is... or how she got there.



Sid examines Beth but can't find anything physically wrong with her.



Sid advises a trip to A&E at St Phil's Hospital.



The only phone number Beth can remember is her father's.



So Bear leaves him a voicemail and accompanies Beth to St Phil's.



But sudden memories of her father seem to trigger Beth...



WHAT is the reason behind her two day memory loss?

Bear tries to help a woman with memory loss on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer