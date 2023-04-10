Doctors spoilers: Has Auntie Binita outstayed her welcome?
Airs Monday 17 April 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Auntie Binita (played by guest star Nina Wadia) arrived to stay with family relatives, Nina Bulsara (Wendi Peters) and her son Suni (Rahul Arya), just before Easter on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But as the BBC daytime drama returns after a break for Easter, it looks like Auntie Binita has already outstayed her welcome!
Nina is fed-up with Binita's constant complaints about EVERYTHING.
After a traditional Indian breakfast and a tour of Birmingham's tourist hotspots fail to impress, Nina is ready to stand-up to her bossy guest...
Over lunch, Binita wants to know why Suni has specialised in Adolescent Mental Health.
She makes it clear that she disagrees with the direction his life is going, and blames Nina for spoiling Suni!
Will Nina decide enough is enough and send Auntie Binita packing?
Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) wonders what's in store when her estranged husband, Rich (Richard Atwill), wants to meet for lunch at the Icon.
Rich has had a call from a mate and now has some BIG news to share with Kirsty.
Rich is unsure what to do, so Kirsty helps him list the pros and cons.
WHAT will Rich decide to do?
And how will Kirsty and Rich's son, Ollie (Isaac Benn), react when he finds out what's going on?
Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) and Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) try to help when a confused woman, Jillian Sorby (Beth Mullen), arrives at The Mill with no memory or what day it is... or how she got there.
Sid examines Beth but can't find anything physically wrong with her.
Sid advises a trip to A&E at St Phil's Hospital.
The only phone number Beth can remember is her father's.
So Bear leaves him a voicemail and accompanies Beth to St Phil's.
But sudden memories of her father seem to trigger Beth...
WHAT is the reason behind her two day memory loss?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.