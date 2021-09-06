'Doctors' spoilers: Has Harriet Shelton been LYING?

Harriet Shelton still claims criminal Aaron fell down the stairs while being chased by policeman Rob on Doctors. But is that the truth?

Harriet Shelton (played by Carley Stenson) helped police partner Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) cover his tracks after the terrible turn of events involving Aaron Jeffries on Doctors (1.45pm - see our TV Guide for full listings).



Rob had a blackout and can't actually remember what happened.



But Harriet told Inspector Okoro (Donna Berlin) that criminal Aaron accidentally fell down the stairs while Rob was giving chase.



Is that the TRUTH?



WHAT exactly did Harriet see?



Now that Inspector Okoro has released potential eyewitness Marvin Bulis without further questioning, Harriet visits Rob at home with an update.



Since Aaron has woken-up in hospital and can't actually remember anything, it looks like it could be CASE CLOSED.



Or is it?

Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) is about to go on the telly and talk about antiques.



But the plans are falling apart now that Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) has dropped out of the TV appearance.



WHO can replace Karen and join Ruhma on TV?



When colleague Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) starts claiming he is good at finding bargains at car boot sales, Ruhma has an idea...

Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) meets a young couple, Nick and Tina Meadows who are trying to come to terms with a recent tragedy in their lives...



Nick (played by ex-Hollyoaks star Ashley Margolis, who was student Ricky Campbell on the Channel 4 soap) doesn't react well to the news his wife Tina (Kelly Clare) is pregnant.



Tina is worried after Nick runs off and is later seen by the graveside of the couple's son...



While Tina sees nurse Luca about her pregnancy, she reveals more about the SHOCK circumstances that led to the death of her son.



WHAT happened and does Nick somehow blame himself?



Worried about what's going on, Luca asks Tina if Nick has been showing any signs of having suicidal thoughts...





