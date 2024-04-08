Doctors spoilers: How will Zara handle Nina's ULTIMATUM?

Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) is still reeling from Nina Bulsara's (Wendi Peters) unexpected decision to leave the surgery on Doctors! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Not only is Nina leaving but she's made it clear she intends to give her partnership at The Mill to her son, Suni (Rahul Arya)!



As the BBC daytime drama returns after a break for Easter, Zara confides in Michelle Walton (Joanna Bending) about Nina's SHOCK bombshell.



Zara believes Suni is too inexperienced to take on the role of partner at the practice.



Besides, the GP's recent track record hasn't been great, after all that dodgy business involving imposter doctor, Harry Drake!



Zara is still determined to find someone else to take Nina's place.



But if she and business manager, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee), can't find a replacement partner, they'll have no choice but to do things Nina's way!



Meanwhile, Suni is having his own negative reaction to his mum's sudden announcement.



Suni is certain that he doesn't even want the job promotion that Nina is offering.



After clashing again, Nina is unhappy when Suni announces he is moving out of the house to escape from her controlling ways...

Nina has decided to depart from The Mill on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Suni announces he is moving out on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) is worried when he finds foster teenager, Liv Morgan (Livvi Parsons) crying outside Stew McLaren's flat.



Liv is devastated after catching her cousin in the company of another woman.



Liv has previously made the SHOCK confession that she and Stew are romantically involved!



As the concerns over Liv's worrying attachment to her older cousin continue, Rob decides to take her fishing.



Will the fishing trip encourage Liv to further open-up about her troubles?

Rob and Liv go fishing on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) meets a pregnant sex worker, Amy Howell (Dolly Webb).



Amy thinks she has ADHD, which could be affecting her life, her ability to be organised and pay her bills on time.

Unable to get an immediate appointment with the NHS, Amy decides to seek help from a private psychiatrist, Dr Todd Meredith (David Birrell).



WHAT will Dr Meredith's diagnosis be?



And will it help or hinder Amy's ongoing troubles with her landlord, Jason Parker (Dan Poole)?

Can Ruhma help a pregnant sex worker on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer