Doctors spoilers: Suni is a GUILTY man!

Suni Bulsara (played by Rahul Arya) has found himself in BIG trouble on Doctors! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Suni was caught visiting imposter doctor, Harry Drake, soon after he was admitted to St Phil's Hospital having taken an overdose.



Suni's surgery colleagues, Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) and Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee), were alarmed when they witnessed Suni kissing Harry on the forehead before leaving.



The truth soon came out that Suni had a personal connection to the man who has been posing as "Dr Jimmi" and misdiagnosing patients!



In the aftermath of the review panel enquiry, Suni's professional reputation remains on the line, after the revelation that he prescribed addict Harry with repeat prescriptions of pain killers.



Suni is now hiding himself away from the world.



His mum Nina (Wendi Peters) blames herself for what has happened.



Despite feeling let down by boyfriend Suni in recent weeks, surgery receptionist Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) decides to take Suni out in an attempt to cheer him up.



Will Scarlett's plan work?

Suni is a broken man after his SHOCK SECRET was discovered on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Harry remains a patient at St Phil's on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, a student is hiding a secret that could change his relationship...



Connor Hudson (Connor Curren, from the BBC comedy-drama, Dodger) has hurt his leg after an all-nighter with his boyfriend, Ryan Isaac (Jack Weise).



Connor is examined by Nina at the Campus Surgery.



Nina is concerned when she notices Connor has bleeding gums and bruises on his chest.



Nina initially suspects that Connor has scurvy and an enlarged liver from his poor diet and excessive drinking.



However, the cause of Connor's condition could be something far more sinister...

WHAT is Connor's sinister secret on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer