Doctors spoilers: Suni is a GUILTY man!
Airs Monday 19 February 2024 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Suni Bulsara (played by Rahul Arya) has found himself in BIG trouble on Doctors! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Suni was caught visiting imposter doctor, Harry Drake, soon after he was admitted to St Phil's Hospital having taken an overdose.
Suni's surgery colleagues, Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) and Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee), were alarmed when they witnessed Suni kissing Harry on the forehead before leaving.
The truth soon came out that Suni had a personal connection to the man who has been posing as "Dr Jimmi" and misdiagnosing patients!
In the aftermath of the review panel enquiry, Suni's professional reputation remains on the line, after the revelation that he prescribed addict Harry with repeat prescriptions of pain killers.
Suni is now hiding himself away from the world.
His mum Nina (Wendi Peters) blames herself for what has happened.
Despite feeling let down by boyfriend Suni in recent weeks, surgery receptionist Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) decides to take Suni out in an attempt to cheer him up.
Will Scarlett's plan work?
Elsewhere in Letherbridge, a student is hiding a secret that could change his relationship...
Connor Hudson (Connor Curren, from the BBC comedy-drama, Dodger) has hurt his leg after an all-nighter with his boyfriend, Ryan Isaac (Jack Weise).
Connor is examined by Nina at the Campus Surgery.
Nina is concerned when she notices Connor has bleeding gums and bruises on his chest.
Nina initially suspects that Connor has scurvy and an enlarged liver from his poor diet and excessive drinking.
However, the cause of Connor's condition could be something far more sinister...
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.