Doctors spoilers: INTRODUCING Dr Suni Bulsara!

Dr Suni Bulsara doesn't make the best impression during his first day at The Mill on today's episode of Doctors!

Dr Suni Bulsara (played by new series regular Rahul Arya) has been highly recommended by... his mum, Nina (Wendi Peters), on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



When Nina struck a deal to join Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) and Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) as their new partner at The Mill, she requested to bring her GP son, Suni, on board too.



However, when flash hotshot Suni arrives in an expensive looking car for his day on the job, he doesn't exactly make a great first impression on the rest of the surgery staff...



Surgery receptionist Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) is not happy when she's left to babysit Suni, until Nina arrives to give him a tour of the The Mill.



Suni is clearly bored by the time he reaches the Staff Room... and everyone seems to take an instant dislike to him!



Emma Reid (Dido Miles) tells Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) she's worried they might have another Princess Buchanan situation on their hands.



Uh-oh!



Could Emma be right?

Is it a FINAL goodbye for Kirsty and Rich on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

It's back-to-reality for Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) and her husband, Rich (Richard Atwill), now that the drama with their runaway army son, Ollie (Isaac Benn), has been sorted.



Their marriage is most definitely over and it's finally time for Rich to be on his way.



Rich tries to apologise to Kirsty for making the situation worse for Ollie, after Major Frank Danvers turned up on the doorstep looking for the runaway recruit.



A part of Kirsty worries for Rich, as she has always taken care of both him and Ollie.



But perhaps now it's time for them both to start a NEW chapter?



Ollie has returned to army life on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) becomes worried about two teenage brothers, Kyle (Billy Price, who played Sid Sumner on Hollyoaks) and Johnny Mainwaring.



At The Mill, Sid is assisted by Suni, who examines Johnny's stomach and checks his pulse.



Everything seems to be OK with the lad's test results too.



But after a discussion between them, Sid and Suni realise that Johnny has been describing different symptoms to both doctors.



Something is not right about the situation.



But WHAT?

Can Sid and Suni help two teenage brothers on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Ex-Hollyoaks star Billy Price guest stars on today's episode of Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer