Doctors spoilers: Is Princess Buchanan about to get SACKED?

Princess Buchanan (played by Laura White) is back in everybody's bad books on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



After ruffling feathers around the surgery over the broken ultrasound machine, and being warned about her bad attitude, the trainee GP is called into a meeting with bosses, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers), Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) and Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee).



Bear, Daniel and Zara have consulted Princess's trainer, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) about her conduct.



Is Princess about to get read the riot act for her poor performance on the job?



OR something else?



After the meeting, Princess is secretly fuming... and storms off without another word!



Have Princess's actions finally caught up with her?

Meanwhile, Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) starts to panic when a pharmacist, Mr Khan, call The Mill to speak to business manager, Bear.



He wants to check whether doctor Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) made a mistake when he prescribed acute asthma patient, Grace Dodds, some expensive new medication for her condition.



How long will it be before someone discovers that surgery receptionist Valerie faked a prescription under Al's name to help out Grace and her mum, Hailey?



There's no turning back for guilty Valerie now...



Elsewhere in Letherbridge, Sergeant Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) takes PC Gareth Lewis (Samuel Morgan-Davies) to attend a school careers day.



The policemen meet teenage half-brothers, Aiden Kemp (Joshua Vaughan) and Jack Prentice (Oscar Weir).



Gareth is pleased when Aiden shows a genuine interest in a future career in the Police.



However, older lad Jack is already known to them for all the WRONG reasons.



Unfortunately, it looks like Aiden's view of the Police may be swayed when their criminal dad, Dave Prentice (Matthew Stathers) is released from prison and arrives on the scene...

Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer



(*Air dates and times may change during coverage of The 2022 FIFA World Cup)