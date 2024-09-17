Doctors spoilers: Luca WARNS Michelle about Graham...

Is Michelle about to see a different side to Graham on Doctors?

Dr Graham Elton (played by Alex Avery) is not happy when he finds out he's been signed-up to do some LGBTQIA+ awareness training on Doctors (2:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



This is happening because of the GP's clash with gay surgery nurse, Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren), over the correct use of patient's pronouns.



The two men still see the situation very differently.

Luca catches Michelle up on the surgery gossip.



But she refuses to believe it when Luca accuses Graham of being homophobic.



The LGBTQIA+ training starts well.



But then Graham cracks an inappropriate joke about the subject matter, and wonders why Michelle cares so much about this stuff.



Will Michelle start to see a very different side to lover boy Graham?

Luca and new boss Graham have got off to a bad start on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) wishes she could put her past money troubles behind her.



But she's starting to feel inspired after meeting her new friend, Holly Lewin (Jessica Chisnall), at the shared accommodation.



Holly convinces Scarlett to guest star on her LIVE stream website.



It could be an easy way for surgery receptionist Scarlett to make some extra money!



But WHAT does Holly want Scarlett to do on camera?



And WHY is her screen name going to be "Lady Twinkletoes"?!

Scarlett gets ready to make her LIVE online debut on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) is working on an FME shift at the Police Station when he recognises Gabriel Rowe (Dempsey Bovell).



Gabriel has spent the night in a police cell after being involved in a fight.



But WHAT is the past connection between Jimmi and Gabriel?



Meanwhile, Gabriel's dad, Billy Rowe (Brian Bovell), is looking after his terminally-ill wife, Bernadette (Valerie Murray).



Bernadette wants to know if Gabriel is coming to visit...



As Jimmi catches-up with Gabriel, will he get to the bottom of the reason behind his addiction struggles and family problems?

WHY has Gabriel been staying away from his family on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Will Gabriel visit his terminally-ill mum before it's too late on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 2:00pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer