Doctors spoilers: Meet Kirsty Millar the NEW surgery receptionist!
Airs Wednesday 11 January 2022 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Kirsty Millar (played by new cast member Kiruna Stamell) arrives for her first day working behind the Reception desk on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
The surgery has been short-staffed since the departure of long-time receptionist, Valerie Pitman.
Plus, regular receptionist, Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson), is still recovering at home after collapsing from a heart attack at Christmas.
Business manager, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee), is impressed by Kirsty's CV.
But the staff at The Mill quickly discover that Kirsty is not afraid to speak up!
First, she corrects Bear on how the surgery system works.
Then, Kirsty gets involved when an angry patient, Sophie Marr (Courtney George) publicly accuses doctor Emma Reid (Dido Miles) of giving her some bad advice.
Will Kirsty overstep her mark and start getting on the WRONG side of her new co-workers?
Meanwhile, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) meets a patient, Frances Crimp (Tracy Wiles), who thinks she is possessed by the devil!
Frances arrives with her husband, Ken (Adam Kotz), for a procedure in the Minor Surgery Unit.
Sid notices that Frances is a little nervous before the procedure, but he reassures her that everything will be fine.
But then things take a spooky turn...
Ken wants Frances's pain to go away and for her to be rid of some strange delusions.
WHAT is going on?
Should Sid make a referral to the mental health services?
OR is there really something sinister happening?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
