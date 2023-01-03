Doctors spoilers: Meet Kirsty Millar the NEW surgery receptionist!

Kirsty Millar arrives for her first day as the new surgery receptionist on today's episode of Doctors!

Kirsty Millar (played by new cast member Kiruna Stamell) arrives for her first day working behind the Reception desk on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The surgery has been short-staffed since the departure of long-time receptionist, Valerie Pitman.



Plus, regular receptionist, Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson), is still recovering at home after collapsing from a heart attack at Christmas.



Business manager, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee), is impressed by Kirsty's CV.



But the staff at The Mill quickly discover that Kirsty is not afraid to speak up!



First, she corrects Bear on how the surgery system works.



Then, Kirsty gets involved when an angry patient, Sophie Marr (Courtney George) publicly accuses doctor Emma Reid (Dido Miles) of giving her some bad advice.



Will Kirsty overstep her mark and start getting on the WRONG side of her new co-workers?

Bear introduces Kirsty to life at The Mill on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) meets a patient, Frances Crimp (Tracy Wiles), who thinks she is possessed by the devil!



Frances arrives with her husband, Ken (Adam Kotz), for a procedure in the Minor Surgery Unit.



Sid notices that Frances is a little nervous before the procedure, but he reassures her that everything will be fine.



But then things take a spooky turn...



Ken wants Frances's pain to go away and for her to be rid of some strange delusions.



WHAT is going on?



Should Sid make a referral to the mental health services?



OR is there really something sinister happening?

WHY is Sid's patient convinced she is possessed by the devil on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

