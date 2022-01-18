'Doctors' spoilers: Meet NEW nurse Fiona Worth!

Get ready to meet new temp nurse, Fiona Worth (played by Kianyah Caesar-Downer) on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



However, Fiona is totally overwhelmed by the hustle and bustle at the Mill.



So will she stick around for long?



It's Personal Development Review Day at the surgery.



So some constructive criticism and feedback is on the agenda for the surgery staff.



Surgery business manager, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) tries to get everyone to make time for it.



But as staff members start to clash with each other over their "positive feedback", Fiona is there to witness it all!



At the end of the day, what will Fiona's verdict be about life at the Mill?

Is the feud between Zara and Emma about to take a turn for the worse on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) challenges Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) over the fact that she and Emma Reid (Dido Miles) are still not speaking.



Zara insists she can handle things with Emma and keep things professional.



But is that how Emma sees the situation?



Emma sneaks off to present her regular radio show before Zara can nab her for her PDR.



On air, Emma gets a call from an anonymous caller who complains about being patronised by doctors over period pains.



Emma starts to vent about male doctors patronising patients and female doctors.



As she warms to her theme, an incensed Zara listens in...



Uh-oh.

Daisha is caught-up in family drama on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) has begun to bond with houseguest, Daisha Rashid (Sophie Kandola).



Ruhma is concerned when Daisha is caught-in-the-middle between her squabbling parents during a phonecall.



But there may be a chance for Daisha to avoid all the family drama for a while, when Ruhma offers to let her stay on longer in Letherbridge.



However, this news doesn't sit well with Hazeem Durrani (Ashraf Ejjbair), who definitely has something on his mind where Daisha is concerned.



Is Hazeem ready to go ahead and break-up with unsuspecting Daisha?

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.