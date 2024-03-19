Doctors spoilers: Meet the new temp receptionist PAIGE!
Airs Monday 25 March 2024 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Kirsty Millar (played by Kiruna Stamell) finds herself teamed with a new temp receptionist on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
While regular surgery receptionist, Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg), is taking some annual leave holiday, Paige Popplewell (Genevieve Lewis) is going to fill in for her.
However, Kirsty is not impressed when Paige is late for work on her first day.
Not a good sign!
Throughout the day, Paige starts to test Kirsty's patience with a number of errors!
However, the newcomer seems to be a hit with the rest of the surgery staff.
Paige bonds with Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) over designer shoes.
Sid Vere (Ashley Rice), Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) and Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) all greet her excitedly too.
While Paige gets gossiping with nurse Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) about her footballer ex-boyfriend!
Will Kirsty give Paige a chance?
Zara and Michelle Walton (Joanna Bending) discuss her upcoming appointment with personal stylist, Sergio Locatelli Brown (Che Francis).
Will things go better this time?
Sergio certainly wasn't impressed when he visited The Mill and got a look at Zara's office!
This time, Zara meets Sergio at her house.
She warns him that her collection of designer shoes are off limits.
However, in the tradition of Queer Eye, Sergio empties out Zara's entire wardrobe and tells her EVERYTHING has to go!
Meanwhile, things are still frosty between Nina Bulsara (Wendi Peters) and her son Suni (Rahul Arya).
And is the situation about to get worse after Nina receives a MYSTERY phone call..
Elsewhere in Letherbridge, Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) does a Police background check on Stew McLaren.
Rob remains worried after he returned home and caught his new foster teenager, Liv Morgan (Livvi Parsons), with bad lad Stew.
Liv clearly doesn't want to discuss what's going on between her and Stew with Rob.
So he raises his concerns with social worker, Darius Fraser (Terry Haywood).
Can Darius help Rob make sure Liv is safe in the company of Stew?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.